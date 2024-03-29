Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,265 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

