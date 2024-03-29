Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the February 29th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

BSET stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.59%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 74,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.