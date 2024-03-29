Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 289.2% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.15. 55,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,569. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.10. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

