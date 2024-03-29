Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 796,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,909. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.