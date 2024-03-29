Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of Beneficient stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Beneficient has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BENFW. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Beneficient in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beneficient in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.