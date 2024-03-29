Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Up 44.6% in March

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the February 29th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after acquiring an additional 155,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 284,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,282,299 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after buying an additional 226,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

