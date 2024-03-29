BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

