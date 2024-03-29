Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $940.00 and last traded at $940.00. 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $990.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BH.A
Biglari Stock Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.