Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $940.00 and last traded at $940.00. 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $990.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $858.85 and a 200-day moving average of $811.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The company reported $154.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

