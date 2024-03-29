bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 148.8% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of BIAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
