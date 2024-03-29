bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Up 148.8% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BIAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,993. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in bioAffinity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.