Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 29th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

BFRI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 249,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,158. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Biofrontera by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

