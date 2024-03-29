Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Bionomics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics

NASDAQ:BNOX remained flat at $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,405. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 3.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics accounts for 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

