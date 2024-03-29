Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$1,000,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.04. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of C$183.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0900794 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

