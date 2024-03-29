Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,380.85 billion and approximately $30.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $70,210.32 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.04 or 0.00894519 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00059398 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00139533 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,667,343 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
