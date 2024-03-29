Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,380.85 billion and approximately $30.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $70,210.32 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.04 or 0.00894519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00059398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00139533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,667,343 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.