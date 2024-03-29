Bittensor Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $540.18 or 0.00768313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and approximately $30.90 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,502,534 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,500,546. The last known price of Bittensor is 524.43143517 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $30,607,597.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

