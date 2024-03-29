Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

