Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 29th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,718. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

