Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.