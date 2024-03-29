Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 338,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,148. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

