Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 304,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,744. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

