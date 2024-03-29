Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.09% of Alignment Healthcare worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.
Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao bought 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,093 shares of company stock valued at $430,966 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.5 %
ALHC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 780,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.20.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
