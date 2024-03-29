Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,593 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $366.29 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.