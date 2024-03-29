Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.