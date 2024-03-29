Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,659,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

