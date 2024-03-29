Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 892,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.34. 197,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

