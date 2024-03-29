Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.62. 9,807,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,975,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

