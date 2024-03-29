Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,991 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $127.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $128.64.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

