Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,879 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after acquiring an additional 410,884 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $55.97. 2,009,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,733. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.