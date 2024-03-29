Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $970.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $924.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.