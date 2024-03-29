Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.22. 3,676,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,395. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

