Blue Trust Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

