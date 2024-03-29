Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $49.15 million and approximately $47.48 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,503,787,239.5833335 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.59767911 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $58,005,340.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

