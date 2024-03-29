BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
BNP Paribas Price Performance
BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.