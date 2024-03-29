BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.