BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.34

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 457484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

