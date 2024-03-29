BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.34

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 457484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNPQY
BNP Paribas Price Performance
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.