BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

Shares of DMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,206,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 143,392 shares of company stock worth $944,026 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.