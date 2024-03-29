BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance
Shares of DMF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,646. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $6.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,864.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,206,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,749.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 143,392 shares of company stock worth $944,026 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Income
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
