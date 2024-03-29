BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 62,125 shares.The stock last traded at $99.18 and had previously closed at $98.90.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

