Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.94 and last traded at $190.18. Approximately 2,265,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,430,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

