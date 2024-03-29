Bradley W. Barber Sells 1,092 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

