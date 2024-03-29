BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the February 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BranchOut Food Stock Down 8.1 %

BranchOut Food stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 15,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,652. BranchOut Food has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of BranchOut Food worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

