Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.29.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $163,241.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,869,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $746,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

