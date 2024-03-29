Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). Approximately 220,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 566,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).

Brickability Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a market cap of £193.14 million, a P/E ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brickability Group Company Profile

In other Brickability Group news, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,282.66). In other news, insider Alan Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,615.82). Also, insider Sharon Mary Collins purchased 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £20,006.17 ($25,282.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,386,439 shares of company stock worth $94,098,273. Corporate insiders own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

