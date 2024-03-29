Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.76). Approximately 220,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 566,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.77).
Brickability Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94. The firm has a market cap of £193.14 million, a P/E ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Brickability Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Brickability Group Company Profile
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
