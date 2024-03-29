Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 935.0 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 10,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Britvic has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.75.
Britvic Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.