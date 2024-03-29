Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 935.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 10,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Britvic has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.75.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.