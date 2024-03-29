Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $204.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

