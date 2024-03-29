Brokerages Set Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) PT at $64.71

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Centerspace by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSR opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.32%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

