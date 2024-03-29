Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Price Target at $49.80

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.87.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after buying an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 246,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.