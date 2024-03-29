Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target at C$9.86

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.86.

Several research firms have commented on KNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

