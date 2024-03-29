Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $230.55

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.55.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total value of $1,472,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,210.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,715 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.4 %

ZS stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.86 and its 200-day moving average is $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -202.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.