Brokers Set Expectations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.