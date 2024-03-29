Brokers Set Expectations for Lands’ End, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lands’ End in a report released on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

