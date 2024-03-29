Brokers Set Expectations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

