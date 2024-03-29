Brookmont Capital Management Buys 1,316 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.43 and a 200-day moving average of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

